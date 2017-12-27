At Least 2 Hurt When Car Slams Into South Dallas House

Emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Peabody Avenue in South Dallas just before noon, where an SUV drove through a wall and came to rest entirely inside the home. (Published 4 hours ago)

At least two people were injured when an SUV crashed into a home in South Dallas, and police say the driver ran from the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Peabody Avenue just before noon.

There, family members tell NBC 5 that a woman and three children were inside the home when the vehicle came crashing through a wall. The woman and a 1-year-old child were injured, they said.

Police also said a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Baylor University Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver, who has not been identified, fled from the location after the crash, according to police.

There is no word on what led to the crash.