Car Plunges into Pond During Chase Through Cedar Hill

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    A driver was arrested after crashing a car into a pond during a police chase through Cedar Hill Sunday night.

    According to police, a police officer first spotted the Dodge Charger speeding southbound on Clark Road. The driver didn't stop, and the officer began chasing it onto Wintergreen Road.

    The driver tried to make a right turn at Ironwood Drive, hit a curb and plunged into a pond, police said.

    The driver was able to walk out of the pond uninjured.

    The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested on outstanding warrants and fleeing a police officer, police said.

    Crews pulled the submerged Charger out of the pond shortly after.

