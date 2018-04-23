A driver was arrested after crashing a car into a pond during a police chase through Cedar Hill Sunday night. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Car Plunges into Pond During Chase Through Cedar Hill

According to police, a police officer first spotted the Dodge Charger speeding southbound on Clark Road. The driver didn't stop, and the officer began chasing it onto Wintergreen Road.

The driver tried to make a right turn at Ironwood Drive, hit a curb and plunged into a pond, police said.

The driver was able to walk out of the pond uninjured.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested on outstanding warrants and fleeing a police officer, police said.

Crews pulled the submerged Charger out of the pond shortly after.

