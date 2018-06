At least one vehicle got caught in a water main break in Fort Worth Sunday afternoon.

Initial reports identified the hole in the street at the intersection of University Drive and Collinsworth Street as a sinkhole, but a Fort Worth official corrected the terminology.

Work crews estimated the water main break would take hours to repair, while nearby homes and businesses were without water during incident.

City officials estimated the break would be fixed by Sunday night.

