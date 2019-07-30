One person is dead after a car drove into a creek along LBJ Freeway in Coppell Tuesday morning. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Car Crashes Into Creek Along LBJ Freeway in Coppell

One person is dead after a car drove into a creek along LBJ Freeway in Coppell Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported Tuesday morning along Interstate 635, near Freeport Parkway.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed what appeared to be a white convertible submerged underneath the murky water of Grapevine Creek. One person's body was recovered from the wreckage.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.