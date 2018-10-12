A big car show is this weekend called the Park Place Luxury and Supercar Showcase will have some eye candy for North Texas car-lovers, including one made entirely of Legos. (Published 5 hours ago)

Calling all car enthusiasts to the Park Place Dealerships Luxury and Supercar Showcase this Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

Luxury automobile brands including Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Maserati, McLaren, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Volvo, Lotus, Jaguar, and Land Rover will be on display. The family fun event will also feature a “kids zone,” stocked with miniature electric cars children can test drive. The public will also be able to admire a Lego life size McLaren 720s. 150 classic cars, totaling more than $100 Million will be on display.

Along with the cars, the entire family can enjoy food from dozens of vendors, a fashion show, and live music. The event will benefit the Momentous Institute for children in our area. Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.