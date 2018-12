One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree on Saturday.

According to Dallas police, a vehicle with three people inside crashed into a tree on the 6400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

The driver was pronounced deceased and the condition of the other passengers has not been released at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

An officer is being credited for using his patrol car to stop a sleepy driver who was going the wrong way on a highway in western Michigan. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

Check back for updates.