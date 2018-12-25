A Fort Worth family spent Christmas Day cleaning up their yard after a truck came crashing into a tree just feet from the home just minutes after they finished their Christmas Eve dinner.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Crump Street and Long Avenue.

"We literally finished eating and I went to my room and all of a sudden I just heard this big crash," Ashlee Herrera said.

The 16-year-old has lived in that house with her parents and grandparents for the last decade or so. During that time, the family's lost count of the exact number of times they've dealt with crashes, but they know it's around a half dozen.

The most dramatic of which happened in 2010 when a Mustang came crashing into their living room in the middle of the night.

Since then, Herrera said her parents reinforced the home by changing out wood siding for stone. They also added boulders to the perimeter of the property, though those did little to stop Monday night's crash.

That's why they now believe the only way to keep it from happening again is to add a stop sign or traffic signal to the intersection next to their home where they said cars often speed by coming downhill.

"I should feel safe, but I can't because every night I'm scared one of these cars is going to crash into my room or something," Herrera said.

NBC 5 reached out to the city of Fort Worth Tuesday and was told more information would come when offices reopen Wednesday morning.