Car Crashes into Bridge Pillar, Killing Both Driver and Passenger - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Car Crashes into Bridge Pillar, Killing Both Driver and Passenger

Police have no released the identities of either victim

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    A car crashed into a concrete pillar, killing both the driver and passenger early Sunday in downtown Dallas.

    According to police, at 4:13 a.m. a black Honda sedan was traveling southbound on Elsie Faye Heggins at the 4900 block when the driver struck a concrete pillar.

    The driver, identified as a black male, was pronounced dead at the scene and the front passenger, identified as a Latino male, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

    Both identities of the victims have not been released and the cause of the wreck is unknown at this time. 

