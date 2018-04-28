Car Crashes Through Pleasant Grove Apartments

Dallas Police said a medical emergency is likely what caused a driver to run off the road Saturday into a transformer and through an apartment complex, Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Dallas Police said a medical emergency is likely what caused a driver to run off the road Saturday into a transformer and through an apartment complex.

It happened on Prairie Creek Road Near Bruton in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

Rescue crews said thankfully few people were home at the time of the crash.

Anna Garcia and her boyfriend were among those who were. From her third floor apartment, Garcia said she heard a loud crash and felt the building shake.

She saw the car as she was running from the building. She said the driver was awake and conscious along with a child passenger.

"We saw this little girl screaming that she was afraid. She was afraid. So one of the guys that live in the same apartment went in there and got the baby out and the fire department got the lady out,” said Garcia.

The driver was treated at the scene. Both she and the little girl were picked up by family.

According to Dallas Police, the driver won’t face charges.