The driver of a stolen car crashed into a home and sparked a fire during a police chase in Forest Hill Tuesday morning, Fort Worth fire officials say.

Fort Worth firefighters said Forest Hill police were in pursuit of the driver when they lost him in a neighborhood.

While canvassing the area, police spotted a car that had struck a home and caught fire along the 4300 block of Shackleford Street.

Fire officials said the crash and fire caused only minimal damage to the home.

By the time police spotted the car, the driver of the vehicle had already left the scene.

No further information has been released about the driver or anyone who may have been inside the home at the time of the crash.