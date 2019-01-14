Car Crashes Into Fort Worth Motel Room, 1 Hurt

Police and firefighters were called Monday morning to the Dreamland Motel, on the 2600 block of South Riverside Drive, where a white sedan had crashed into a room. (Published Jan. 14, 2019)

One person was transported to a hospital early Monday morning after a car crashed into a Fort Worth motel room, police say.

Police and firefighters were called before 3 a.m. to the Dreamland Motel, on the 2600 block of South Riverside Drive, where a white sedan had crashed into a room.

According to police, the driver had sustained a medical emergency behind the wheel when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed through an outer wall of the building. The driver, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Two people inside the motel room at the time of the crash were not hurt, police say.

No other injuries were reported.