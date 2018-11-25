Police are searching for several individuals after a man was shot in the face while driving early Sunday morning.

At 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to an active shooter call on the 2300 block of Maryland Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been the front passenger of a black Lexus, suffering from a gunshot wound to his jaw.

According to the victim, they had been traveling northbound on the Maryland Avenue, along with three other passengers, when a small black older model SUV began shooting at the Lexus.

In an attempt to escape the gunfire, the Lexus continued to travel along Maryland Avenue but then crashed into a red minivan.

All three passengers, excluding the victim, fled the scene after the wreck.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing and no one is in custody at this time.