Car Crashes After Passenger Gets Shot in the Face, Police Search for Gunman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Car Crashes After Passenger Gets Shot in the Face, Police Search for Gunman

The victim is expected to survive

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Man Shot in the Face

    (Published 17 minutes ago)

    Police are searching for several individuals after a man was shot in the face while driving early Sunday morning.

    At 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to an active shooter call on the 2300 block of Maryland Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been the front passenger of a black Lexus, suffering from a gunshot wound to his jaw.

    According to the victim, they had been traveling northbound on the Maryland Avenue, along with three other passengers, when a small black older model SUV began shooting at the Lexus.

    In an attempt to escape the gunfire, the Lexus continued to travel along Maryland Avenue but then crashed into a red minivan.

    All three passengers, excluding the victim, fled the scene after the wreck.

    The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and in stable condition.

    Investigations are ongoing and no one is in custody at this time.

