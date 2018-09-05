Car Crash Knocks Out Power to Arlington Neighborhood - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Car Crash Knocks Out Power to Arlington Neighborhood

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Host the Event of a Lifetime at the WinStar Convention Center
    Metro
    Arlington police said the crash happened at the intersection of Russell Curry Road and Eden Road early Wednesday morning.

    About 100 Oncor customers in Arlington were without power overnight after a car crashed into a utility pole, police said.

    Arlington police said the crash happened at the intersection of Russell Curry Road and Eden Road early Wednesday morning.

    Oncor's online outage map showed about 100 customers in the area were left without electricity. The intersection was closed to traffic so crews could make repairs to the equipment.

    Oncor suggested that electricity should be restored by 8:30 a.m.

    Monica Lewinsky Leaves Interview After Question on Clinton

    [NATL] Monica Lewinsky Leaves Interview After Question About Clinton

    Monica Lewinsky walked off the stage during a live, televised interview in Tel Aviv, Israel, after her interviewer asked her about her affair with former President Bill Clinton. Lewinsky later said that the question was “off limits.”

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018)

    The driver ran away before officers arrived.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices