Car Crash Knocks Out Power to Arlington Neighborhood

Arlington police said the crash happened at the intersection of Russell Curry Road and Eden Road early Wednesday morning.

About 100 Oncor customers in Arlington were without power overnight after a car crashed into a utility pole, police said.

Oncor's online outage map showed about 100 customers in the area were left without electricity. The intersection was closed to traffic so crews could make repairs to the equipment.

Oncor suggested that electricity should be restored by 8:30 a.m.

The driver ran away before officers arrived.