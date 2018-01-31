SUV Catches Fire, Slams Into Retirement Facility in Plano: Officials

Firelighters are investigating after a vehicle caught fire and slammed into the side of an assisted living facility in Plano. (Published 3 hours ago)

Firefighters are investigating after a vehicle caught fire and slammed into the side of an assisted living facility in Plano.



Officials said an SUV struck an electrical transformer box in the 1900 block of K Avenue, then hit Pioneer Place Senior Housing, got stuck in a window and caught the grass underneath on fire.



It happened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.



Residents were able to evacuate on their own after the interior sprinkler system was set off by for an unknown reason, fire officials said.



No injuries have been reported.



There is water damage in the building. The SUV is scorched.

