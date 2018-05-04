Car Accident Ejects Two Passengers: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
VIDEO: 
Dallas Stars Name Jim Montgomery New Coach
logo_dfw_2x

Car Accident Ejects Two Passengers: Police

One occupant landed on the opposite side of the highway

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Car Accident Ejects Two Passengers: Police
    Fort Worth Fire Department

    Two juvenile passengers were ejected from a vehicle during a car accident in Fort Worth late Friday morning, police say.

    Fort Worth police said the accident, which happened on the southbound side of East Loop 820 near Meadowbrook Drive, ejected one of the occupants onto the northbound side of the highway.

    Initially, all lanes of the southbound side of East Loop 820 were closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, but the Fort Worth Fire Department cleared the accident just after 12:00 p.m.

    The fire department added in a Tweet that Friday's rain has "made for slick roads. Drive with caution."

    Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse

    [NATL] Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse

    Dramatic video shows 25-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd throwing himself from the second floor of the Spanish Fork, Utah, courthouse after running handcuffed from the courtroom. Rudd told police he was trying to harm himself, according to authorities. 

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices