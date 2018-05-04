Car Accident Ejects Two Passengers: Police

Two juvenile passengers were ejected from a vehicle during a car accident in Fort Worth late Friday morning, police say.

Fort Worth police said the accident, which happened on the southbound side of East Loop 820 near Meadowbrook Drive, ejected one of the occupants onto the northbound side of the highway.

Initially, all lanes of the southbound side of East Loop 820 were closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, but the Fort Worth Fire Department cleared the accident just after 12:00 p.m.

The fire department added in a Tweet that Friday's rain has "made for slick roads. Drive with caution."

Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse