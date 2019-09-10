More than two dozen heroic exhibits are on display at NorthPark Center.

And the North Texas Food Bank needs your help choosing the best one.

Twenty-eight teams of local design professionals used their talents to build structures out of canned foods.

The event is called "Canstruction" and this year's theme is "Heroes Against Hunger."

The teams used 150,000 cans of food to build the "cansculptures." Those cans will later be donated to the NTFB.

Now, it's up to the public to vote on their favorite structure. Each vote costs $1, with the money going to the NTFB to fight hunger. Click here to cast your vote.

With each vote, participants are entered into a drawing for a $200 NorthPark gift card. Voting ends September 23.

Since Canstruction began 22 years ago, 1.2 million cans of food have been provided for those in need.