Canoers Thank Their Life Vests After Boat Flips Over

Canoers in the Trinity were spared an unfortunate demise after their boat flipped over Saturday morning. Thankfully, they were wearing their life jackets.

According to Dallas Fire, the Swift Water Rescue Team was dispatched to the Trinity River near Sylvan Avenue and Singleton Boulevard after 911 received a call about three men were being swept downriver.

Luckily for the three canoers, they were wearing their life jackets and were able to swim their way safely back to the shore and even salvaged their kayak.

None of them were injured.

One of the kayakers, Oliver Sitrin, told NBC 5 that their boat got a little too close to some trees, allowing water to enter their kayak and sink their boat.

“Luckily, we were all wearing our life preservers and we were able to get our boat out of the water with a lot of hard swimming,” said Sitrin.

According to Sitrin, the water started off calm at the beginning of their journey but that quickly changed.

“Didn’t really turn out the exact same way as we wanted but we knew that when you’re canoeing, expect the unexpected,” said Sitrin.

