Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Murdered Creator of Anger Room

By Maria Guerrero

Published 2 hours ago

    Friends and family gathered in Dallas Monday night to remember the creator of Anger Room. Donna Alexander is believed to have been murdered by her live-in boyfriend, according to police. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Friends and family gathered in Dallas Monday night to remember the creator of Anger Room.

    Donna Alexander is believed to have been murdered by her live-in boyfriend, according to police.

    The candlelight vigil is taking place at Cole Park in Uptown.

    Several people showed up wearing red and black in honor of Alexander.

    She died days after being assaulted by Nathaniel Mitchell, 34, in her Grand Prairie home, according to police.

    Alexander opened the well-known Anger Room in Deep Ellum where people can cope with stress by smashing things.

    The 36-year-old is being remembered as a woman of faith, a devoted mother of two and a great friend.

    Organizers are also bringing attention to domestic violence during the vigil.

    The vigil is happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cole Park in Dallas.

