The public is invited Thursday to memorialize a fallen Dallas police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.



The candlelight vigil for Northeast Division Officer Rogelio Santander, 27, will be held at the Northeast Patrol Station in Dallas.

Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m., an hour before the program starts.

Since the shooting that killed the officer, a steady stream of visitors have left flowers, cards and balloons outside the substation where Santander worked.

Tuesday afternoon, Santander was shot by a suspected shoplifter at a North Dallas Home Depot store. The shooting also gravely wounded Santander’s partner, Officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot Loss Prevention employee Scott Painter.

“Anytime they get hurt, or like this, the loss of life is not good for any of us because we’ve lost a friend, an employee for the city, a person who goes out and cares,” said police volunteer Darrell Wood. “That’s hard to find in today’s world, the person who’s really dedicated to the job and goes out and puts his life on the line.”

Wood, other volunteers and police officers spent much of Thursday preparing to host a large crowd at the candlelight vigil.

Officers from across North Texas volunteered to answer calls at the Northeast Division so officers could have time to grieve.

The vigil is open to the public.

The Dallas Police Department said the general public can park in the rear lot of White Rock Lake Park, Lake Highlands Presbyterian Church on Audelia Road, the inside lane of Audelia Road, or the inside lane of E. Northwest Highway.

According to KRLD-AM, Santander's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.