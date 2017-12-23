Cancer Survivor Host Toy Drive for Ronald McDonald House - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cancer Survivor Host Toy Drive for Ronald McDonald House

By Matt Jackson

Published at 7:56 PM CST on Dec 23, 2017 | Updated at 7:57 PM CST on Dec 23, 2017

    A North Texas Cancer survivor spent Saturday hosting a toy drive for the Ronald McDonald House, the place him and his family called home for three years while he battled cancer.

    Seneca Anderson was diagnosed with a rare cancer on his spine back in 2012. He had two surgeries and six rounds of chemo, but remains in remission more than 5 years later. 

    On Saturday, Seneca hosted a basketball tournament and collected toys for the Ronald McDonald House.  He said it was his way to give back to the place that helped him and his family for so long.

