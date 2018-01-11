A cancer survivor in Plano started work this week at the same hospital that treated her. (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

Cancer Survivor Now Nurse at Same Hospital That Treated Her

A Collin County cancer survivor says beating her diagnosis inspired her to fulfill a lifelong dream.

Ashley Moore is a wife and mother of two, who taught first grade in Frisco until last year.

She quit teaching while undergoing treatment for Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Two weeks after being discharged, she enrolled in college to become a nurse.

"I had contact with these nurses for a reason, and I just I had to follow that," Moore said.

On Thursday, she started work at Medical City Plano, the same hospital where she received her cancer treatment.

"I want to make a difference in people's lives, and to know that I have inspired someone in such a way for her to change her career path and want to be a nurse now, and to come here and want to work with us, I mean, I think it's just awesome," said Amanda Lewis, a registered nurse at Medical City Plano.

Moore is working as a unit clerk while she takes nursing classes at Collin College.

"I'm excited about being able to be on the other side of it and being able to say, 'Hey, I've been here. I've been in this room, and I felt a lot of love in this room, I hope you do, too,'" Moore said.