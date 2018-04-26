A woman from Garland has prayed several times a day for her medical debt to be eliminated after seeing NBC 5's Medical Debt Initiative.

Each day, several times a day, you can find Bobbie Carter in her prayer room, caught in the spirit. Step inside and you quickly know this is a place of worship.

"It's a connect room. It's connected with the power of God. It's given Him thanks. Thanksgiving for where he's brought me from," Carter said.

She's come from one health scare after another.

"I've had different issues with my body and cancer," Carter said. "Then I had a bad flare up with my pancreas."

Now, doctors fear she's about to battle cancer again.

"I tell people you don't know my stories," Carter said.



She doesn't like to share, it's just not the way she was raised, but this successful business professional, now retired, is living her golden years talking to her doctor not just about her health but about how much treatment will cost.

"I don't have that kind of money. 'You gonna pay?'" Carter asked the doctor. "And he [the doctor] laughed, but it wasn't a joke to me."



Bobbie's unpaid bills literally sat piled up on the arm of her husband's chair, the same place she was when she first heard about RIP Medical Debt and how NBC 5 and our viewers were buying medical debt owed by others for pennies on the dollar.

"They had been talking about it on TV and I said 'yeah right,'" Carter said. "Sure wish I was one of them."

She remember this isn't a house of wishes, but of prayer. She got on her knees and asked God to send her a letter.

She prayed, "I want to be one, I know they don't know me, but if not I thank you for who you did bless."



"But I just knew I wasn't going to be one, but I thanked Him for it," Carter said.



Several days later --- her husband was opening the mail.

"I said, 'That's a yellow envelope,'" Carter said.



Inside was a letter saying her debt had been purchased and abolished, and she is truly thankful.

