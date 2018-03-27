Can Allergies Help You Live Longer?

An estimated 50 million people across the country suffer from seasonal allergies, but some studies and medical professionals say your allergies could possibly help you live longer.

Studies are still being conducted, but their past findings show a possible decrease in certain cancers such as leukemia and pancreatic cancer.

“People with allergies have an odd trait. They live longer than everybody else – 3 to 5 years,” Fort Worth allergy specialist Dr. Bob Lanier said. “They don’t have as much cancer as other people. So, it’s not all negative.”

Allergies can be equated to overactive immune systems.

“Allergies are actually a defense system and at one point in history many many thousand years ago, it was very valuable because the antibody that gives you allergies is the same one that protected people against parasites like worms,” Lanier said.

“Now we don’t have those anymore and the immune system that used to fight those parasites so brilliantly can’t find a parasite,” Lanier added. “So, what it does is find the next thing which is like a ragweed and attack it."