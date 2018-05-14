Campaign Trail Goes on for Flower Mound's Mayoral Candidates

Two candidates in the race for Flower Mound mayor were separated by just ten votes in the May 5 election. Now, they're headed for runoff. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Nine days after the election, the political signs are still up in Flower Mound, and for good reason -- there's a runoff election next month in the race for mayor.

After the May 5 election, just ten votes separated Steve Dixon and Cathy Strathmann. Neither candidate received 50 percent of the votes, so the race will go to a runoff election.

The result surprised neither candidate.

"The end result was almost exactly how I predicted it," said Dixon.

"I think it's wonderful it's close between Steve and I," said Strathmann.

Dixon previously served three terms on Flower Mound town council. He said he supported smart development, believed the town has enough apartments and had the experience to set him apart.

"It's good to have somebody that has leadership abilities that's a business owner, been around for along time," he said. "That has historical information and value to add to the new folks who serve on council."

Strathmann ran on a belief in balance. She said it's important to maintain the town's parks and open spaces, but thought commercial development can help keep property taxes in check.

"There's different opinions on growth," she said. "I think if you have managed growth, our town is going to sustain well into the future."

This year will mark Flower Mound's first mayoral runoff in 26 years. The runoff election is scheduled for June 16. Early voting begins June 4.

Three New York Moms Welcome Triplets at the Same Hospital