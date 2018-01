A North Texas man stepped in to save a calf that was stuck to a frozen pond, and even made sure to reunite the calf with it's mother, Wednesday January 3, 2017.

We all know it's been cold in North Texas, and even this calf in Wolfe City certainly felt the chill.

Jason Succuro was driving by when he noticed the calf laying down on a pond that was frozen over.

He didn't hesitate to help out the animal.

The calf appeared to be stuck on the ice. Succuro was able to get the animal back on its feet and on dry land again.

He made sure to reunite it with its mother.

Succuro was worried the ice might break and the calf would drown.