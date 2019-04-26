A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck at a Fort Worth store Friday morning, police said. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Police responded about 1 a.m. to the CVS Pharmacy at 3614 Camp Bowie Blvd. where the suspected person made a purchase and left the store, police said. The person returned, stabbed the employee in the neck and ran out of the store, police said.

The motive for the attack is unclear and it was not a robbery, police said.

The employee was hospitalized.

No other information was available.