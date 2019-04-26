CVS Employee Hospitalized, Stabbed by Customer in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

CVS Employee Hospitalized, Stabbed by Customer in Fort Worth

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: CVS Employee Stabbed by Customer in Fort Worth

    A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck at a Fort Worth store Friday morning, police said. (Published 2 minutes ago)

    A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck at a Fort Worth store Friday morning, police said.

    Police responded about 1 a.m. to the CVS Pharmacy at 3614 Camp Bowie Blvd. where the suspected person made a purchase and left the store, police said. The person returned, stabbed the employee in the neck and ran out of the store, police said.

    The motive for the attack is unclear and it was not a robbery, police said.

    The employee was hospitalized.

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices