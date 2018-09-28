CPS Worker Among 20 Nabbed in Online Sex Sting

13 men have been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. Top Row (L-R): Christopher Eric Dawson, 36; Bahaa Abi Hussein, 29; Taylor Alden Wobig, 33; Antonio Zamora, 48; Bobby Ray Hendricks II, 45; David Oliver Clayton, 26; Cole Russell Maxfield, 20. Bottom Row (L-R): Earnest Lee Maxwell, 53; Eliecer Aguayo Salgado, 29; Troy Palmer Stallsworth, 25; Adrian Martinez, 44; Leonardo Lopez-Castillo, 29; Luis Miguel Hernandez, 33; Ronald Leroy Moore, 71

An employee with Texas Child Protective Services is one of 14 accused of online solicitation of a minor, authorities say.

Adrian Martinez, 44, was nabbed in an undercover operation in which officers posed as children online, police said.

Adrian Martinez, mugshot.



Martinez remained in the Tarrant County Jail Friday.

“As soon as we became aware of the arrest of Adrian Martinez he was removed from caseworker duties and placed on administrative leave,” a CPS statement said. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

Martinez is CPS conservatorship caseworker and joined the agency in May 2016.

Conservatorship caseworkers monitor the care of children who are in state custody.

Martinez was one of 20 people charged in an online sting earlier this week in an operation conducted by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Worth Police, the Tarrant County Constable Precinct 2, and Texas DPS.

Fourteen of the 20 charged have been arrested, warrants are being issued for the other six.

The operation focused on people who believed they were chatting online with children with the intent of meeting them for sex, police said.