A bill that would legalize CBD oil in Texas passed through the Senate Wednesday night with amendments. Now the bill with the amendments must be passed by the House.

The bill would clarify Texas law and allow farmers to grow hemp. Supporters are optimistic it will make it to the governor's desk.

HB 1325 would also clear up confusion for consumers -- who can buy CBD oil right now in stores, even though many Texas law enforcement officials insist it's illegal, including Tarrant County.

One of the bill's key supporters, Rep. Drew Springer (R-Gainesville), told NBC 5 Investigates in April he faced some questions from legislators who were concerned that legalizing CBD might be a first step toward legalizing marijuana.

Extra: Hemp Farming is a 'Green Gold Rush'

Kentucky hemp farmer Paul Glover says there is a green gold rush going on right now in the United States. His hemp farming operation has grown to nearly 100 acres. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

But he said he reassured them that the hemp used to make CBD has little or no THC -- the ingredient that gives people a high in marijuana.

In a series of reportsNBC 5 Investigates has revealed the legal ambiguity surrounding CBD in Texas and examined how other states have grappled with the issue.