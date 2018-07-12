Court Appointed Special Advocates, known as CASA, help abused and neglected children get the care and attention they need. They advocate for them in a court setting and with foster families. As the population in North Texas continues to grow, there is an increased need for volunteers at the Collin County chapter of the nonprofit. (Published 5 hours ago)

As the population continues to grow in North Texas, so does the need for volunteers to help abused and neglected children.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, known as CASA, help abused and neglected children get the care and attention they need and there is an increased need for volunteers at the Collin County chapter of the nonprofit.

The goal of CASA is to represent all abused and neglected children who are taken into the foster care system. CASA volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the eyes and ears of children so they can give impartial recommendations to the judge, said CASA Collin County Executive Director Tricia Clifton.

Volunteers, who go through background checks and 30 hours of training, make sure the child’s basic needs are met and they are in a safe environment.

