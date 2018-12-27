By the Numbers: Reunion Tower Fireworks Show

Watch the fireworks show from Reunion Tower in Dallas as the city rang in 2018. (Published Monday, Jan. 1, 2018)

It’s time to ring in a brand new year and starting Thursday morning, crews will begin the daunting task of setting up thousands of pounds of fireworks around Reunion Tower.

It will make for a Texas-sized extravaganza that will light up the night sky to usher in a new year.

Organizers call it the best fireworks and light show in the Central Time Zone.

It takes 15,000 lbs of fireworks manufactured in the United States, Spain, Mexico and Asia and takes the design team more than 150 hours to develop the concept, sound, choreography, and programming for the huge show.

It takes around 1,000 hours to build everything and around 200 hours to waterproof everything.

All those fireworks take time to install on Reunion Tower in the range of 350 man-hours.

Those watching the 10 minute show will see more than 5,000 pyrotechnic effects.

