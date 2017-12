If you plan to purchase any liquor for a New Year's Eve celebration, time is running out. Stores close at 9 p.m. Saturday and will be closed Sunday and Monday due to Texas law. (Published Saturday, Dec 30, 2017)

If you plan to purchase any liquor for a New Year's Eve celebration, time is running out. Stores close at 9 p.m. Saturday and will be closed Sunday and... See More