Business and Education Leaders Discuss How To Better Prepare Students For High Tech Careers
Carter in the Classroom

Carter in the Classroom

A continuing series on education in North Texas

Business and Education Leaders Discuss How To Better Prepare Students For High Tech Careers

By Wayne Carter

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    Leaders Discuss How To Better Prepare Students

    The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce got together business and educational leaders to discuss what each group needed from one another. (Published 4 hours ago)

    The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce got together business and educational leaders to discuss what each group needed from one another.

    Fort Worth ISD's Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner said the district would be expanding it's drone training program, that recently was featured on Carter in the Classroom.

    The program helps teach young people how to get drone certified and properly prepare for jobs where they'll need to operate drones.

    "Our drone program is perfectly timed with Amazon's move to North Texas, we want to prepare our students for opportunities where they can earn a family sustaining wage immediately after graduating high school and many of them may go to college later," said Scriber.

    Business leaders said the partnerships with schools help them identify talent through internships and talk about ways schools can help them prepare tomorrow's workforce.

