Busiest Thanksgiving Travel Season in 12 Years is Underway

A strong economy means more people are taking advantage of the Thanksgiving holiday. An estimated 51 million people will be traveling between Tuesday and Sunday, almost all of them driving.

AAA projected 50.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase over last year.

The 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005, according to AAA.

AAA reports the largest growth in holiday travel is by air travel, at five percent, with 3.95 million more air travelers this year than last.

An estimated 28.5 million people will fly during the 12 days that are considered to be the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, travelers taking to the skies will pay the lowest average in five years for a round-trip flight for the top 40 domestic routes. At $157, on average, that is a 23 percent fare drop year-over-year.

At Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, it will pay to be the early bird on Wednesday morning.

The first 1,000 cars to arrive at either the North or South entrances to the airport will receive a voucher for up to seven days of free Terminal Parking, in addition to 20 percent off a round-trip flight to Reykjavik, Iceland through WOW air. One lucky winner will receive two free WOW air round-trip tickets.

The annual promotion at D/FW Airport is called Orange Wednesday.