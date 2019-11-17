Bush Twins Sign Copies of Latest Book in Frisco

Barbara Pierce Bush, left, and Jenna Bush Hager, right, pose for a photo with a customer at their book signing at Barnes & Noble in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are kicking off their newest book tour with signings, and they're meeting hundreds of fans along the way.

"I was an eager beaver! And we wanted to get the books signed, and I need to buy more for friends in the book club who couldn't come today," said Dottie Wills of Plano.

She was first in line at Barnes & Noble at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

The Bush twins' book, "Sisters First" flew off shelves at a display table.

"We're very excited. We love talking about our book and meeting with others who resonate with it, and so it's fun to meet those readers," Pierce Bush said.

The twins said the children's book is a love letter to sisterhood.

"This is really based off our childhood, and living here in Dallas, and the things we did. And it's also about my girls, and the love that they share," Bush Hager said.