Bus Drop Off Moved, Parents Claim Puts Kids in Danger

Parents in a northwest Denton community are trying to figure out who’s responsible for fixing their crumbling roads after finding out their kids’ school bus will no longer come down the streets.

Julia Campusano says she received a letter form Krum ISD last week.

It read, “Due to the street condition on Willow Road, Cottonwood Lane and Munden Drive, Krum Independent School Bus will no longer go down these roads. The buses are being damaged by these roads.”

It went on to say that starting October 22, there would be only one stop at the corner of Willow Road and Highway 380 unless the roads are repaired.

“The bus is getting damaged by these roads, and I understand. They’re in pretty bad condition right now,” said Campusano.

What she doesn’t understand is why the district chose a pickup and drop off location next to the parking lot of a neighborhood bar.

“I know the schools aren’t responsible for roads, but they’re responsible for leaving our kids in a safe place. And I don’t feel like Porky’s is a safe place for our kids,” said Campusano.

From there, her three girls have walked down a sidewalk along busy Highway 380. While there is a place to cross over the creek that separates the drop off location and her street, she says regular flooding means it’s not always an option.

“We need someone to come and fix our roads and we need answers,” said Campusano.

She says she pays taxes to the city of Denton, Denton County and Krum ISD. Still, she says both the city and county have denied ownership of the road. Both she and her neighbors say they’ve called and emailed both only to hear that their road is private. That would mean the repaving that’s needed falls on them.

In the meantime, she’s asking the district for more time with the old drop off route while they try to figure out a solution.