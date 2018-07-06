Bus Catches Fire on Irving Highway - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bus Catches Fire on Irving Highway

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    Occupants were on board a bus operated by University of Texas Dallas that caught fire Friday morning on a highway in Irving, officials said.

    There were unknown injuries to civilians and no injuries to first responders, officials said.

    Emergency crews responded at about 10:30 a.m. on State Highway 161 at Conflans Road exit, officials said.

    The bus was originally a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus, but was purchased by UTD in 2016.

    No other information was available.

    Check back as this breaking news story develops.

