Bus Catches Fire on Irving Highway

Occupants were on board a bus operated by University of Texas Dallas that caught fire Friday morning on a highway in Irving, officials said.



There were unknown injuries to civilians and no injuries to first responders, officials said.

Emergency crews responded at about 10:30 a.m. on State Highway 161 at Conflans Road exit, officials said.

The bus was originally a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus, but was purchased by UTD in 2016.



