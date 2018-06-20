Bus Crash Causes Delay on Interstate 35 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bus Crash Causes Delay on Interstate 35

The delay is just south of Hillsboro on the northbound side of I-35

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    A bus crash is causing delays on Interstate 35 in Hill County, officials say.

    The collision apparently involved a bus with the Tornado Bus Company and a tractor trailer. The vehicles blocked at least one lane on the northbound side of I-35 just south of Hillsboro, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

    A viewer told NBC 5 that it took about 40 minutes to get through the backup.

    A viewer photo showed at least one ambulance on scene and stretcher being wheeled to the side of the bus.

    Texas DPS is responding to the crash.

    The Tornado Bus Company is based in Dallas.

