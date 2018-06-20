Bus Crash Causes Delay on Interstate 35

A bus crash led to delays on Interstate 35 in Hill County Wednesday, officials say. (Published 32 minutes ago)

The collision apparently involved a bus with the Tornado Bus Company and a tractor trailer. The vehicles blocked at least one lane on the northbound side of I-35 just south of Hillsboro, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A viewer told NBC 5 that it took about 40 minutes to get through the backup.



A viewer photo showed at least one ambulance on scene and stretcher being wheeled to the side of the bus.

Texas DPS is responding to the crash.

The Tornado Bus Company is based in Dallas.