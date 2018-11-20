Burkburnett Police Issue Amber Alert for 2-Year-Old Boy - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Burkburnett Police Issue Amber Alert for 2-Year-Old Boy

Police are searching for Eli Scott Smith

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Burkburnett police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for 2-year-old Eli Scott Smith, left. Police are looking for a black 2003 Saturn Vue with California license plate DP416RZ (right).

    Police in Burkburnett issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 2-year-old they believe is in "grave or immediate danger."

    The Amber Alert is for Eli Scott Smith, 2, who stands about 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing "a light blue thermal with a truck on it and blue jeans," according to police.

    Burkburnett is north of Wichita Falls, just south of the Texas-Oklahoma border.

    In connection with the Amber Alert, Burkburnett police are looking for 48-year-old Michael Scott Smith and 51-year-old Robin Michelle Golden.

    Police described Smith as a white male, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black fox hat, a blue shirt and blue jeans.

    Golden is described as a white female, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

    Police are looking for a black 2003 Saturn Vue with California license plate DP416RZ.

    Anyone with information related to this Amber Alert is asked to call Burkburnett police at 940-569-2231.

