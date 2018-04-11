Burglar Targets Nail Salons In Southlake: PD

Police in Southlake hope surveillance footage will help catch a burglar targeting nail salons. (Published 54 minutes ago)

NBC 5 obtained surveillance video from Posh Nail Salon on Carroll Avenue that shows a burglar using a large rock to break the glass on the front door.

It happened overnight on Wednesday.

Once inside, the burglar goes for the electronics and the cash.

Southlake Police say the burglar also tried to break into a nail salon on North Nolen, but wasn't able to get inside.

If you have any information about the crimes, contact Southlake Police.