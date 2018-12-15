Burglar Breaks Into Home, Steals Dog, Christmas Presents

A burglar broke into a home through a bedroom window in Dallas Friday and stole jewelry, Christmas presents and the homeowner's dog, police say. (Published 49 minutes ago)

A burglar broke into a home through a bedroom window in Dallas Friday and stole jewelry, Christmas presents and the homeowner's dog, police say.

The incident happened between 8 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., according to Dallas police, while the homeowner said she was at work.

"Presents can be replaced, material things can be replaced," Diana Alvarado, the homeowner, said. "They also stole our piggy bank that we'd been saving for a long time. It was a water jug filled with coins and dollar bills, but we want our dog back. That's the most important thing for us, is our dog."

Alvarado said her family posted pictures of the dog, Smokey, around the neighborhood Saturday in hopes that someone could help find him.

She said she also hoped police would catch the person who burglarized her family's home.