White buns and Texas toast are back at most DFW Whataburger restaurants.



The Texas-based burger chain released a statement at about noon Thursday, which read, in part:



"Today we’re happy to update that most of our restaurants have received fresh bread. We continue making deliveries around the clock to replenish our entire selection of white bread. For those that are still out, we’re happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla or bun-less on a platter at no extra charge. There was no health risk at all, rather an impact on our buns’ flavor caused by an unbalance in the yeast."



Whataburger announced via Twitter on Wednesday that they were temporarily removing their white buns and Texas toast from their menus. Wheat buns and tortillas were still available.



Later in the day, Raising Cane's released a similar statement concerning the restaurant's Texas toast.



"It just didn't taste as good as it normally did," said Cane's Vice President of Operations, Tommy Van Wolfe. "It didn't taste perfect, and if it's not perfect, we don't serve it."



The chicken restaurant chain hasn't revealed whether Texas toast is back on its menu yet.