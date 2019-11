One person was grazed by a bullet early Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in a road-rage incident in north Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Kessler Parkway, near Hampton Road and West Davis Street, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with an injury not thought to be life-threatening.

Police did not provide any additional details about the incident.

