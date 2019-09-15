Building on Turtle Creek Boulevard Imploded Sunday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Building on Turtle Creek Boulevard Imploded Sunday Morning

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    A building along Turtle Creek Boulevard was imploded Sunday morning to make way for new development near the Mansion on Turtle Creek Hotel.

    Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, crews brought down the old, vacant Republic Insurance offices located at 2727 Turtle Creek Boulevard.

    Prescott Realty Group, which owns the five-acre property just north of Uptown, plans to put in three new mixed-use towers, according to NBC 5 media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    The three-tower development would replace two vacant insurance buildings on Turtle Creek.
    Plans call for a 19-story office tower, a 250-unit 20-story apartment building and a 24-story five-star hotel and condo tower with 200 rooms and 45 residences with retail and restaurant space occupying the lower floors of the buildings.

