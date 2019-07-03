Buckled Semi Trailer Blocking Access Road in Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Buckled Semi Trailer Blocking Access Road in Arlington

    A semi truck's trailer split in half Wednesday afternoon in Arlington. The trailer is now blocking the access road from NB 360 to I-30.

    This is happening along northbound Watson Road at Majesty Drive. All of State Highway 360 remains open, but if you are attempting to go from northbound 360 to I-30, this will impact your drive.

    The exit ramp to Six Flags Drive is also closed in that area.

    Photos from the Arlington Police Department show the semi truck's trailer that buckled right in the middle.

    So far, it's unknown how long this will be blocking traffic. The Texas Department of Transportation has put signs up in the area to help navigate drivers around the backup.

