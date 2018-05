Drivers in Grapevine may want to be aware of a bridge closure this Memorial Day as concrete buckled up about a foot high on an overpass. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Drivers in Grapevine may want to be extra careful this Memorial Day as concrete buckled up about a foot high on an overpass.

The problem on the bridge is in the eastbound lanes of Bass Pro Drive bridge over State Highway 121. It’s now closed and will reopen when the Texas Department of Transportation makes repairs, police said.

Grapevine police shared a video of cars driving over the bump as their bumpers nearly bounce down to the ground.