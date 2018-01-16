Texas-based Buc-ee's Rated Best Gas Station in the Country - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas-based Buc-ee's Rated Best Gas Station in the Country

By Holley Ford

Published 36 minutes ago

    Buc-ee's Fort Worth Location to Open Monday

    The 32nd Buc-ee’s location in Texas will open for business Monday in Fort Worth near the Texas Motor Speedway. (Published Thursday, May 19, 2016)

    When you're on a road trip in Texas, you always have to stop when you see one.

    We're not talking about Whataburger.

    We're talking about Buc-ee's!

    The place with the clean bathrooms, friendly employees and a plethora of food choices has been ranked number one in the "Top Ten Gas Stations in The U.S." by GasBuddy. Gasbuddy is an app that connects millions of drivers with perfect pit stop.

    “These are destination brands that directly compete with restaurants, coffee shops, and—in some cases—even supermarkets,” Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy said in a statement. “Although gas stations are still in the business of selling gas, the leading brands have become so much more. They’re a refuge for motorists looking for great food, an amazing cup of coffee, or some of the best customer service you’ll find anywhere.”

    Texas-based Buc-ee's also was rated number one in every category measured by the ratings and reviews in the GasBuddy app. 

    Top 10 Gas Station Brands in The U.S.:

    1. Buc-ee's

    Buc-ee’s has 33 U.S. locations with plans to expand into Florida in 2019.

    2. Kelley’s Market

    Illinois-based Kelley’s Market, with 48 locations in Rockford, IL and Madison, WI, also made a strong showing by placing second in the overall category.

    3. Kwik Trip

    Headquartered in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, there are 545 locations throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

    4. QuikTrip

    Tulsa, Oklahoma-based QuikTrip is operating 740 locations in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. 

    5. Wawa

    This Wawa, Pennsylvania-based company has 730 locations throughout the East Coast.

    6. Hy-Vee

    Iowa-based Hy-Vee has 141 locations in the U.S.

    7.QuickChek

    Headquartered in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, QuickChek has 154 locations throughout New Jersey and New York.

    8. Sheetz

    Ranking #8 overall is Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store chain based in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

    9. Parker’s

    Parker’s is based in Savannah, Georgia, with 46 stores throughout Georgia and South Carolina. 

    10. NOCO Express

    Rounding out the top 10 is NOCO Express. They have 37 gas stations and convenience stores in Western New York and are headquartered in Tonawanda, NY.

    Top-Rated Coffee:

    1. Buc-ee's
    2. Kelley's Market
    3. Wawa
    4. Weigel's
    5. Hy-vee

    Top-Rated Restrooms:

    1. Buc-ee's
    2. Kelley's Market
    3. Hy-vee
    4. Kwik Trip
    5. QuikTrip

    Top-Rated Cleanliness:

    1. Buc-ee's
    2. Kelley's Market
    3. Hy-vee
    4. Kwik Trip
    5. QuikTrip

    Top-Rated Customer Service:

    1. Buc-ee's
    2. Kelley's Market
    3. QuikTrip
    4. Kwik Trip
    5. Hy-vee

    Top-Rated Outdoor Lighting:

    1. Buc-ee's
    2. Kelley's Market
    3. Wawa
    4. Hy-vee
    5. QuikTrip

    GasBuddy’s team gathered these findings by examining the customer ratings and reviews data between January 1 through December 31, 2017.

