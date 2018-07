A large brush fire started burning in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed the blaze, which started around 3:20 p.m., grew to a three-alarm fire by 4:30 p.m.

The fire is west of Chisholm Trail Parkway, near Benbrook Lake.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

