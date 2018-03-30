Bruce Springsteen Guitarist's Guitars Stolen in Dallas

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 06: Singer Bruce Springsteen (L) and guitarist Nils Lofgren perform onstage at the Capital One JamFest during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival - Day 3 at Reunion Park on April 6, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

The show will go on for legendary rock and roll artist Nils Lofgren.



The guitarist for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at the Kessler Theater Friday night despite having his guitars stolen.

The guitars were stolen out of a van parked at a Holiday Inn hotel in Dallas, according to Lofgren.



Lofgren says this robbery has left him devastated, but he promised his fans that he would still perform as scheduled.

They were not antique guitars or overly expensive instruments, but Lofgren was going to be using for his Friday night show in Dallas.

Lofgren's wife tweeted a photo of the suspected thief. Police, however, have not confirmed the photo she tweeted is the suspect.



Fortunately, a local guitar shop loaned Lofgren some replacements so he will hit the Kessler stage and as he said on Twitter "take the roof off".



If you have any information call Dallas police.