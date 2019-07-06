Brotherhood for the Fallen Remembers the Dallas Five

On the third anniversary of the July ambush that killed four Dallas police officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer, the Dallas chapter of Brotherhood for the Fallen held an event to honor the lives lost.

After attending funerals for their own in 2016, Dallas police were so moved by the law enforcement who attended from all over the country, they created a fundraiser to return the gesture.

Money raised at Saturday's event at Four Corners Brewing will ensured DPD can send uniformed officers to the funerals of men and women killed in the line of duty around the country. It also provides financial support for their families.

"It's everyone coming together, letting officers know we're here for them. You know there are six chapters of the Brotherhood. Our Dallas chapter came along on July 7 when we lost our five," Sr. Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez said.

Earlier in the day, people also remembered the Dallas Five at the annual "Run for the Blue" event.