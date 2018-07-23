Broken Pump Prompts Water Conservation Call in Lewisville

An disabled water pump at Lewisville's treatment facility has made the issue of heat and drought more serious.
On Thursday, a pump at the treatment plant burned a motor. In response, the city is asking residents to take further conservation measures.
For residents, it means using less water during what’s already an uphill fight – the pursuit of a green lawn.
“I think I'm making out OK,” said Lewisville resident Kashayla Moye, as she surveyed her front yard. “It's a constant battle between after dusk and fighting with the mosquitoes. As soon as it gets cool, I come out and start the sprinklers."
In Lewisville, where restrictions already mean water usage is way up, residents are being asked to further conserve. At the city's water treatment plant, a pump which pushes out ten million gallons of water a day burned out.
“Our biggest concern is not so much the pump,” said James Kunke, Lewisville’s director of community relations. “It's that water consumption is going up, and going up a lot."
In response, the city of Lewisville is asking residents to conserve water, at least through tomorrow – when pump repairs are supposed to be completed.
“The pump broke down. We have backups,” said Kunke. “But all three other pumps take a lot more pressure, a lot more work, and if a second pump were to break down we'd have a real situation."
A costly one. Kunke says having to buy water from the city of Dallas would cost about $280,000 annually -- much more expensive than any single lawn.
With restrictions in place -- preventing a brown lawn is an uphill battle.
“It goes with the territory,” said Moye. “As long as it looks green, I'm OK."